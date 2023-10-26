WATCH: ‘Hamas doesn’t care if Gaza is erased,’ says Palestinian Authority chief October 26, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-doesnt-care-if-gaza-is-erased-says-palestinian-authority-chief/ Email Print Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas blasts Hamas, claiming the terrorist organization cares only for itself and is apathetic to the fate of Gazans. Israel didn't say this. The head of the Palestinian Authority said it. Arab and Muslim media ignored it; you shouldn't. "#Hamas leaders in Gaza and abroad said: “We don’t care if #Gaza is erased.”All they care about is that the Hamas movement continue to exist. They said: We… pic.twitter.com/ozxpSLmtYb — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) October 24, 2023 gaza stripHamasMahmoud AbbasPalestinian Authority