WATCH: Hamas thanks Al Jazeera for support during war

The Qatar-funded, Israel-hating news network Al Jazeera was praised by Hamas for its biased coverage of the war in Gaza and for spreading lies and propaganda around the world.

Spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Military Wing Abu Hamza on Backdrop of Gaza Ceasefire: We Thank and Salute Qatar and Egypt for Mediating, As Well as Al-Jazeera Network and All the Other Media Outlets That Have Supported Gaza pic.twitter.com/bknIwzPHbq — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 23, 2025