WATCH: Haverford president dodges question on disciplining terror supporters

Rep. Elise Stefanik grilled university leaders over campus antisemitism, sharply criticizing Haverford's president Wendy Raymond for failing to cite any specific disciplinary actions taken to address the issue.WATCH: I questioned Haverford College President Wendy Raymond on her failure of leadership and the scourge of Antisemitism within her institution during the @EdWorkforceCmte hearing. pic.twitter.com/YKPbLPXBIV— Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) May 7, 2025 Haverford's president still doesn't get it: higher ed has completely failed to confront the explosion of antisemitism.As long as these schools take billions in taxpayer dollars, I'll make sure they're held accountable under federal law. pic.twitter.com/j9RPAyrV52— Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) May 7, 2025