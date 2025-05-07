Search

WATCH: Haverford president dodges question on disciplining terror supporters

Rep. Elise Stefanik grilled university leaders over campus antisemitism, sharply criticizing Haverford’s president Wendy Raymond for failing to cite any specific disciplinary actions taken to address the issue.

