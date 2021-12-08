WATCH: Helicopter carrying Indian military chief crashes, killing at least five people

A helicopter carrying Indian Military Chief General Bipin Rawat crashed in southern India on Wednesday morning, killing at least five people, according to local reports.

#Watch: Military chopper crashes in TamilNadu’s Ooty CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations launched from nearby bases: Sources pic.twitter.com/Vtlm2yOJJD — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) December 8, 2021