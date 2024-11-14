Search

WATCH: Helmet cam footage shows dramatic arrest by IDF soldiers

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-helmet-cam-footage-shows-dramatic-arrest-by-idf-soldiers/
Email Print

IDF soldiers have not been distracted from the Judea and Samaria front, where IDF soldiers have been periodically raiding various villages to intercept weapon shipments and arrest high profile targets.

>