WATCH: Hezbollah drone destroys synagogue during Shabbat November 17, 2024

Hezbollah launched several drones and rockets over Shabbat, which hit multiple buildings and thankfully caused no injuries.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-16-at-14.33.37_3e1185c2.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-16-at-13.19.16_d35baec0.mp4