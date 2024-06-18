WATCH: Hezbollah drone flying over Haifa captures vital military installations June 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-drone-flying-over-haifa-captures-vital-military-installations/ Email Print The footage shows IDF air defenses, radars, factories, naval ships, and other critical IDF sites in and around the city. Insane Footage was released today by Hezbollah showing that a Surveillance Drone launched from Southern Lebanon was able to conduct an over 10-Minute Flyover of the Coastal City of Haifa in Northwestern Israel, showing the Position of Air Defenses and Radars, Factories, Naval… pic.twitter.com/ProVVBnaKB— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 18, 2024 DroneHaifaHezbollahIDF sites