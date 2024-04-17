WATCH: Hezbollah drones strike Bedouin community center April 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-drones-strike-bedouin-community-center/ Email Print Hezbollah launched dozens of drones and anti-tank missiles at Al-Aramshe in northern Israel, wounding 18.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/WhatsApp-Video-2024-04-17-at-07.08.14_913087fe.mp4 WATCHAditional footage of the Hezbollah drone targeting the community center in Al-Aramshe. https://t.co/26ITdxcp4n pic.twitter.com/DyCEvIZChW— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 17, 2024 🔴 18 wounded in Aramshe after Hezbollah launched anti-tank missiles towards northern Israel 📹 -27A Israel copyright law pic.twitter.com/wdmCBpSGKX— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) April 17, 2024 Al-AramsheDroneHezbollah