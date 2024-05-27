Search

WATCH: Hezbollah fires massive rocket barrage at Kiryat Shmona and Mt. Meron

Fighting between Hezbollah and IDF forces has come to a dramatic stage, with Hezbollah increasing the strength and frequency of their attacks and the IDF eliminating ten Hezbollah terrorists in two days.







