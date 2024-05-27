WATCH: Hezbollah fires massive rocket barrage at Kiryat Shmona and Mt. Meron May 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-fires-massive-rocket-barrage-at-kiryat-shmona-and-mt-meron/ Email Print Fighting between Hezbollah and IDF forces has come to a dramatic stage, with Hezbollah increasing the strength and frequency of their attacks and the IDF eliminating ten Hezbollah terrorists in two days. Some more footage of the recent rocket attack in northern Israel from Lebanon https://t.co/VvhN0oXArv pic.twitter.com/rdUTbyN14N— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) May 27, 2024 ⚡️Right Now:Hezbollah targeted Israeli Meron air control base with a salvo of Katyusha rockets. Several rockets hit the base. pic.twitter.com/Axlp1ob7xT— Current Report (@Currentreport1) May 27, 2024 Direct hits in Kiryat Shmona after Hezbollah rocket fire.There is no scenario where thousands of civilians can be moved back here without Hezbollah being pushed back far from the border. pic.twitter.com/SyItZmhI55— Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ אסתר (@NiohBerg) May 27, 2024Read Paris drops demand for Hezbollah withdrawal HezbollahKiryat ShmonaMt. Meronrocket attacks