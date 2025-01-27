WATCH: Hezbollah official defiantly stands south of Litani river despite Israel’s opposition January 27, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-official-defiantly-stands-south-of-litani-river-despite-israels-opposition/ Email Print Salman Harb, head of Hezbollah media in southern Lebanon, stated that children are carrying Hezbollah flags and the elderly are holding posters of the late leader Hassan Nasrallah in support of the terror group, despite Israel’s insistence on keeping Hezbollah north of the Litani River. CeasefireHezbollahSalman Harb