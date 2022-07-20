WATCH: Hezbollah threatens war over offshore gas sites

Israeli Prime Minister Lapid flew over Israel’s Karish gas field on Tuesday, calling it the future of Israeli energy. But Hezbollah continues to warn that if Israel does not deliver Lebanon the rights to oil and gas, they will go to war.

“Israel’s natural gas reserves have the potential to contribute toward a solution for the global energy crisis. Lebanon could also benefit from developing the reserves in its economic waters, through negotiations, which should be concluded forthwith,” Lapid said in a statement.