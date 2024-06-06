WATCH: Hezbollah video shows missile destroying Iron Dome battery June 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-video-shows-missile-destroying-iron-dome-battery/ Email Print Hezbollah attacks have become far more frequent and damaging, with Hezbollah learning IDF air defense sequences and targeting weak areas with a combined drone and missile attack.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-06-at-06.56.46_eae328bf.mp4 DroneHezbollahIron Dome