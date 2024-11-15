WATCH: Hezbollah’s hidden weapons in Lebanese villages November 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollahs-hidden-weapons-in-lebanese-villages/ Email Print Hezbollah deliberately places weapons and launchers in civilian areas to cause as much pressure to be placed on Israel not to respond.In case you missed it, Hezbollah turned Kfarkela into a terrorist hub.Take a look for yourself to see what’s in the heart of this village: pic.twitter.com/ziF6efBjXT— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 14, 2024 HezbollahIDFKafr Kila