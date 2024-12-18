Search

WATCH: Hilarious skit mocks Hamas for inflating casualty numbers

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hilarious-skit-mocks-hamas-for-inflating-casualty-numbers/
Email Print

In the skit, a Hamas representative calls Body Counts by Lyle to inflate the casualty numbers in Gaza, making them more believable and convincing Western nations that a genocide is occurring.

>