WATCH: Hilarious skit mocks Hamas for inflating casualty numbers December 18, 2024

In the skit, a Hamas representative calls Body Counts by Lyle to inflate the casualty numbers in Gaza, making them more believable and convincing Western nations that a genocide is occurring.It was amazing getting to work with H4MAS to help get their numbers up! 10/10. Great clients pic.twitter.com/v8BEmF66OS— Lyle Culpepper (@ShutupLyle) December 17, 2024