WATCH: Hostage families sound two-minute siren outside PM's house October 7, 2024

At 6:29 am, coinciding with the time on Oct. 7th when Hamas terrorists fired over 4,000 rockets and started their killing spree, sirens rang outside Benjamin Netanyahu's house.