WATCH: Hundreds protest outside Shaked's home, singing and dancing May 30, 2021

Singing "Our Nation Lives Forever," hundreds of religous right-wing youth protested Sunday outside the home of Ayelet Shaked, Yemina's number two, after party leader Naftali Bennett announced that he would join a unity government led by center-left Yesh Atid, Arutz 7 reports.