WATCH: IAF pilot has cheeky response to question about attacking Iran

An Israeli pilot who attacked Iran:

Question: “Were you afraid that air battles might occur, that the Iranians might suddenly deploy planes and try to attack you?”

The pilot: "No, I even waited a little for it." @orielishamiller

