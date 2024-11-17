WATCH: IAF pilot has cheeky response to question about attacking Iran November 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iaf-pilot-has-cheeky-response-to-question-about-attacking-iran/ Email Print The pilot was asked whether he was afraid that Iranian jets might be deployed, forcing him to engage in an aerial fight. He responded with, ‘I even waited a little bit.’An Israeli pilot who attacked Iran:Question: “Were you afraid that air battles might occur, that the Iranians might suddenly deploy planes and try to attack you?”The pilot: "No, I even waited a little for it." @orielishamillerBoss. pic.twitter.com/5KBDZzz8i2 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 16, 2024 dogfightIAFIran