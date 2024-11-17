Search

WATCH: IAF pilot has cheeky response to question about attacking Iran

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iaf-pilot-has-cheeky-response-to-question-about-attacking-iran/
Email Print

The pilot was asked whether he was afraid that Iranian jets might be deployed, forcing him to engage in an aerial fight. He responded with, ‘I even waited a little bit.’

>