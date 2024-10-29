WATCH: IDF arrested over 250 terrorists in Judea and Samaria over last month

The IDF, in its raids on terror hubs spread throughout various cities, confiscated dozens of weapons and gathered intelligence related to planned attacks and other forms of terrorism.

כוחות צה״ל, שב״כ ומג״ב ממשיכים לפעול יומם ולילה לסיכול טרור ושמירה על תושבי הגזרה בפיקוד המרכז. במהלך החודש האחרון הכוחות עצרו כ-260 מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון ובחטיבת הבקעה והעמקים והשמידו עשרות מטענים. בנוסף, הכוחות החרימו כ-50 נשקים>> pic.twitter.com/wLU5ljAymg — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 29, 2024