WATCH: IDF destroys home of terrorist responsible for death of IDF sniper

Captain Alon Skagio was killed in late June during a battle with terrorists in Jenin when his vehicle rolled over an IED, which wounded 16 soldiers along with him.

כחלק מהמבצע לסיכול טרור בצפון השומרון, כוחות צה"ל, שב״כ ומג״ב פעלו במהלך היום בג׳נין שבחטיבת מנשה, והרסו את ביתו של המחבל נדאל עמאר. המחבל, יחד עם מחבל נוסף, הרג את סרן אלון סקאג'יו ז"ל במהלך פעילות מבצעית בג׳נין, ביום 27 ביוני 2024, בה נפצעו 16 לוחמים נוספים pic.twitter.com/EPxbAE2uFx — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 11, 2025