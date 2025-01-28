Search

WATCH: IDF destroys terror observation room during Jenin raid

The IDF has killed over 15 terrorists, including the commander of Al-Qassam in Judea and Samaria, in a drone strike near Tulkarm, and confiscated dozens of explosives and weapons.

