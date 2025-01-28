WATCH: IDF destroys terror observation room during Jenin raid January 28, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-terror-observation-room-during-jenin-raid/ Email Print The IDF has killed over 15 terrorists, including the commander of Al-Qassam in Judea and Samaria, in a drone strike near Tulkarm, and confiscated dozens of explosives and weapons.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-28-at-03.50.53_0cca32e3.mp4 IDFJeninobservation post