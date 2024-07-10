WATCH: IDF dozers destroy Tulkarm streets after terrorists embed dozens of IEDs

The IDF, while on counterterror raids, relies heavily on D9 dozers to protect its troops from embedded IEDs frequently deployed by terrorist groups

The rule in Tulkarm is simple:

If you filled the entire road with explosives, it will be dug and destroyed. Maybe mother's and fathers should have a talk with their kids. Wonder why they don't? pic.twitter.com/7CYpxYLxTA

— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) July 9, 2024