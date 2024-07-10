WATCH: IDF dozers destroy Tulkarm streets after terrorists embed dozens of IEDs July 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-dozers-destroy-tulkarm-streets-after-terrorists-embed-dozens-of-ieds/ Email Print The IDF, while on counterterror raids, relies heavily on D9 dozers to protect its troops from embedded IEDs frequently deployed by terrorist groupsThe rule in Tulkarm is simple:If you filled the entire road with explosives, it will be dug and destroyed. Maybe mother's and fathers should have a talk with their kids. Wonder why they don't? pic.twitter.com/7CYpxYLxTA— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) July 9, 2024 D9 dozerIDFIEDsJudea and SamariaTulkarm