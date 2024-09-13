WATCH: IDF facilitates medical treatment of 252 ill Gazans September 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-facilitates-medical-treatment-of-252-ill-gazans/ Email Print The IDF and Israel remain steadfast in their commitment to ensuring that innocent civilians receive the medical care they need, actively assisting the UAE in evacuation efforts. The IDF is assisting the UAE in evacuating 252 ill Gazans out of the country. pic.twitter.com/yB8xSYr2kk — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 12, 2024 IDFmedical treatmentsicknessUAE