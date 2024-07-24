WATCH: IDF forces demolish home of terrorist responsible for Eli shooting attack July 24, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-forces-demolish-home-of-terrorist-responsible-for-eli-shooting-attack/ Email Print Muhammad Manasra killed two Israelis at a gas station outside Eli earlier this year, resulting in the IDF destroying his house. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-24-at-10.46.03_2db29ff9.mp4הלילה, כוחות חטיבת בנימין פעלו במבצע חטיבתי בקלנדיה, במהלכו כוחות הנדסה הרסו את ביתו של המחבל מוחמד מנאצרה אשר ביצע את פיגוע הירי בתחנת הדלק בעלי ב-29 בפברואר 2024, בו נרצחו יצחק צייגר ז״ל ואוריה הרטום ז״ל >> pic.twitter.com/hPq1RBNUUU — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 24, 2024 IDF forces blew up the home of terrorist Mohamed Mansara, a senior Palestinian Authority officer, who carried out the deadly attack at the Eli gas station in February. pic.twitter.com/QRXYnlHwgI — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 24, 2024 Eli shootinghome demolishmentIDF