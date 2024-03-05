WATCH: IDF jets eliminate enemy drone March 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-jets-eliminate-enemy-drone/ Email Print Originating from Syria, IAF jets shot down the suspicious UAV entering Israeli airspace. In the early hours of the morning, a UAV was identified by the IAF’s control and detection systems crossing from Syria into Israel.An F-15 fighter jet successfully intercepted the hostile UAV. pic.twitter.com/fdrcyy1DZg— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) March 5, 2024 DroneIAFSyria