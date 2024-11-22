WATCH: IDF neutralizes 300 booby-trapped buildings in Gaza November 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-neutralizes-300-booby-trapped-buildings-in-gaza/ Email Print The footage also shows Israeli airstrikes eliminating terrorists in the midst of rigging explosives, and soldiers uncovering weapons hidden in Gaza.ההתמודדות עם האיום העיקרי בפשיטה הארוכה בג’באליה | תיעוד: מחבלים מניחים מטענים ומחוסלים מהאוויר pic.twitter.com/yHWSmuMogs— ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) November 22, 2024 GazaHamasIDF