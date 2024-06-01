Search

WATCH: IDF reveals Hamas smuggling tunnels stretching from Gaza to Egypt

While Egypt has denied the existence of such tunnels, IDF troops deepening in Rafah have discovered over 80 shafts with 20 tunnels extending into Egypt.

