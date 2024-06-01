WATCH: IDF reveals Hamas smuggling tunnels stretching from Gaza to Egypt June 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-reveals-hamas-smuggling-tunnels-stretching-from-gaza-to-egypt/ Email Print While Egypt has denied the existence of such tunnels, IDF troops deepening in Rafah have discovered over 80 shafts with 20 tunnels extending into Egypt.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-05-31-at-20.09.05_103cf1a4.mp4 Egyptrocket launchersSmugglingTunnels