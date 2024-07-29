WATCH: IDF set to receive Iron Sting guided mortar system

The Israeli Defense Ministry approved the contract with Elbit for their GPS and laser guided mortar munitions, which has already been in operational use in the current conflict in Gaza.

NEW

Elbit Systems, an Israeli defense company, has secured a contract worth NIS 815 million ($190 million) to equip the Defense Ministry with a state-of-the-art mortar system, the firm announced.

Over the next two years, Elbit will deliver the Iron Sting, a laser and… pic.twitter.com/7NdLH7DkmF

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 29, 2024