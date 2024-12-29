Search

WATCH: IDF soldiers light menorah on snowy Mt. Hermon peak

Mount Hermon has been closed to visitors due to the war with Hezbollah, and the IDF has been occupying the Syrian side of the mountain since the overthrow of the Assad regime.

