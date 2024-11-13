WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah weapons in Beirut November 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-strikes-hezbollah-weapons-in-beirut/ Email Print Late Tuesday night, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes targeting Hezbollah’s weapons depots and command centers in the Dahieh region.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-13-at-01.34.55_4efdebb7.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-13-at-06.25.22_354ebd80.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-13-at-08.12.55_080ad180.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-13-at-08.55.29_970db583.mp4 airstrikesBeirutIDFWeapons