WATCH: IDF strikes Islamic Jihad HQ in Damascus March 13, 2025

Israeli Air Force jets, guided by Northern Command and Intelligence, struck a PIJ terrorist headquarters in Damascus used for planning and executing attacks.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-13-at-13.53.50_dd87ccf5.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-13-at-13.52.47_9b3d6fde.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-13-at-13.17.39_e3ff2df0.mp4לפני זמן קצר, מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר, בהכוונת פיקוד הצפון ואגף המודיעין תקפו מפקדת טרור של ארגון הטרור גא״פ בשטח דמשק, ממנה תכננו וניהלו פעולות טרור של הארגון.צה״ל לא יאפשר לארגוני טרור להתבסס בשטח סוריה ולפעול כנגד מדינת ישראל ויפעל בעוצמה כנגד כל התבססות שכזאת>> pic.twitter.com/SHrMbQCbgU— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 13, 2025