WATCH: IDF strikes weapon depots in southern Syria February 19, 2025

The IDF conducted airstrikes in Sa'sa, southern Syria, destroying three tanks belonging to the Assad regime, along with additional weaponry.כלי טיס של חיל האוויר תקפו לפני זמן קצר, בהכוונת אוגדה 210 אמצעי לחימה של המשטר הסורי הישן במרחב סעסע שבדרום סוריה.צה״ל ימשיך לפעול על מנת להסיר כל איום על מדינת ישראל pic.twitter.com/sA0Dl8DpfV— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 18, 2025 airstrikesIDFSyria