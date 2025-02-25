Search

WATCH: IDF uncovers massive 220-pound bomb during a raid in Samaria

The IDF is intensifying its already aggressive campaign in Judea and Samaria to eliminate weapons, terrorists, and infrastructure following a failed simultaneous bus bombing attack in Bat Yam, central Israel.



