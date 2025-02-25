WATCH: IDF uncovers massive 220-pound bomb during a raid in Samaria February 25, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-uncovers-massive-220-pound-bomb-during-a-raid-in-samaria/ Email Print The IDF is intensifying its already aggressive campaign in Judea and Samaria to eliminate weapons, terrorists, and infrastructure following a failed simultaneous bus bombing attack in Bat Yam, central Israel. בימים האחרונים הצטרפו לוחמי חטיבת הנח״ל למבצע לסיכול טרור בצפון השומרון ופעלו בהכוונת שב״כ בכפרים קבאטיה, סילת אל חרת׳יה ואל יאמון שבמרחב חטיבת מנשה, זאת לאחר לחימה עצימה של כ-16 חודשים ברצועת עזה >> pic.twitter.com/2MC2fkC5U1— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 25, 2025 bombcounterterror raidIDF