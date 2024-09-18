Search

WATCH: Insane footage shows dozens of explosions emanating from apartment complex

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-insane-footage-shows-dozens-of-explosions-emanating-from-apartment-complex/
Email Print

Yesterday and today saw a new warfare unleashed in the Middle East as thousands of Hezbollah operatives are critically wounded from pagers and other electronics detonating nearly simultaneously.

>