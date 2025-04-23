WATCH: Intense footage of IDF soldiers battling Hamas in Khan Younis April 23, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-intense-footage-of-idf-soldiers-battling-hamas-in-khan-younis/ Email Print The video shows IDF soldiers ambushed by waiting terrorists who open fire and hurl grenades, sparking a high-stakes firefight as the unit fights to repel the attack.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-23-at-11.49.35_a97b3f4e.mp4 HamasIDFKhan Younis