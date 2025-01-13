Search

WATCH: Iran distributes 1,000 hi-tech drones to multiple bases

Iran’s army has received 1,000 advanced drones, reportedly equipped with high stealth and anti-fortification capabilities, with the fleet distributed across various locations, Tasnim News Agency revealed.

