WATCH: Iran distributes 1,000 hi-tech drones to multiple bases January 13, 2025

Iran's army has received 1,000 advanced drones, reportedly equipped with high stealth and anti-fortification capabilities, with the fleet distributed across various locations, Tasnim News Agency revealed.A thousand new drones were delivered to #Iran's army, Tasnim news agency reported.The drones were delivered to various locations throughout Iran and are said to have high stealth and anti-fortification abilities, according to Tasnim pic.twitter.com/3POdqxZA7E— Guy Elster (@guyelster) January 13, 2025