WATCH: Iran distributes 1,000 hi-tech drones to multiple bases

Iran’s army has received 1,000 advanced drones, reportedly equipped with high stealth and anti-fortification capabilities, with the fleet distributed across various locations, Tasnim News Agency revealed.

