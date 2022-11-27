WATCH: Iranian fans embrace Israel at FIFA World Cup in Qatar November 27, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-fans-embrace-israel-at-fifa-world-cup-in-qatar/ Email Print Iranian football fans showed their love for Israel when they surrounded and cheered an Israeli journalist from Kan News who was reporting on the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Iranian fans embrace and celebrate with Israeli reporter at #FIFAWorldCup 😂 💜 pic.twitter.com/4jRv6xBcFy — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 27, 2022 IranQatarWorld Cup