WATCH: Iranian government official calls on Khamenei to pursue nuclear weapons in response to Haniyeh assassination

Iranian Majles member, Mohammad-Reza Sabbaghian Bafghi, asked why bullies such as Israel and other Western powers maintain nuclear weapons while other Muslim countries cannot have them.

