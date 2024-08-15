WATCH: Iranian government official calls on Khamenei to pursue nuclear weapons in response to Haniyeh assassination

Iranian Majles member, Mohammad-Reza Sabbaghian Bafghi, asked why bullies such as Israel and other Western powers maintain nuclear weapons while other Muslim countries cannot have them.

Iranian Majles Member Mohammad-Reza Sabbaghian Bafghi: In Response to the Gaza War and the Killing of Haniyeh, Khamenei Should Revoke His Fatwa Banning Production of Nuclear Weapons; Why Should the ‘Bullies’ Have Nuclear Weapons and Not Us? #Iran #JCPOA @iaeaorg pic.twitter.com/0vJgsu50Sc — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 15, 2024