WATCH: Iranian leader Ali Khamenei claims US could not stop them from building a nuclear weapon March 17, 2025

Iranian leader Ali Khamenei declared that sanctions have no impact on Iran, claiming they lose effectiveness over time, and firmly rejected any nuclear negotiations with President Trump.Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Rejects Negotiations with the United States, Adds: America Could Not Stop Iran If It Wanted to Obtain Nuclear Weapons; U.S. Sanctions Are Ineffective pic.twitter.com/x0OSDj3Cr1— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 17, 2025 Ali KhameneiDonald TrumpNuclear weaponsSanctions