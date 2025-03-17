Search

WATCH: Iranian leader Ali Khamenei claims US could not stop them from building a nuclear weapon

Iranian leader Ali Khamenei declared that sanctions have no impact on Iran, claiming they lose effectiveness over time, and firmly rejected any nuclear negotiations with President Trump.

