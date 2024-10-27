WATCH: Many Iranians fully support Israel’s strike on Iran

Tom Gross shared insights on Iranian sentiments following Israel’s recent retaliatory strikes on military targets, reporting that many Iranians are actually calling for an even more forceful response.

Tom Gross: Few people in the West realize to what extent Israel is popular with Iranians. Netanyahu is far more popular in north Tehran than in north Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/oabuYtD8iW — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 27, 2024