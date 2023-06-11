WATCH: Israel Police arrest gang members moments before triple murder

Police officers arrested three armed criminals outside the Italian hospital in Nazareth on Sunday, moments ahead of a planned triple homicide inside the hospital that could well have claimed the lives of innocent bystanders, Israel Police said.

Officers seized two loaded guns, a stolen car, and a tank of fuel — allegedly intended to destroy vehicle after the murders.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said he would involve the Shin Bet security agency to tackle soaring crime rates among Israel’s Arab citizens.





