WATCH: Israel shows off its military hardware at UAE defense exhibition

At IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi, the Israeli Defense Ministry showcased its cutting-edge military technology, including advanced drones, state-of-the-art weapon systems, and other groundbreaking innovations.

