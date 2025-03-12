WATCH: Israel shows off its military hardware at UAE defense exhibition March 12, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-shows-off-its-military-hardware-at-uae-defense-exhibition/ Email Print At IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi, the Israeli Defense Ministry showcased its cutting-edge military technology, including advanced drones, state-of-the-art weapon systems, and other groundbreaking innovations.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-12-at-01.36.55_91bfdfe9.mp4 Abu DhabidronesIsrael Defense Ministry