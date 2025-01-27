Search

WATCH: Israeli aircraft eliminates terror commander in Tulkarm airstrike

An Israeli airstrike killed Ihab Abu Atiwa, the military commander of Al-Qassam in Tulkarm, following a widespread crackdown on terror in Palestinian towns in Judea and Samaria.



