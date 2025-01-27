WATCH: Israeli aircraft eliminates terror commander in Tulkarm airstrike January 27, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-aircraft-eliminates-terror-commander-in-tulkarm-airstrike/ Email Print An Israeli airstrike killed Ihab Abu Atiwa, the military commander of Al-Qassam in Tulkarm, following a widespread crackdown on terror in Palestinian towns in Judea and Samaria.Urgent | Local sources: The body of a martyr was recovered as a result of the bombing of a vehicle in the vicinity of #Nour_Shams camp in Tulkarm.pic.twitter.com/WFU7KDm4z7#Tulkarm #WestBank #Palestine@qudsn #Breaking The vehicle that was bombed by the occupation forces in… pic.twitter.com/kJrgc0eAO8— ⚡️ World News ⚡️ (@ferozwala) January 27, 2025 JUST IN Terrorists were just targeted in the Palestinian terror nest of Tulkrarem, Samaria. Looks like that was their end. pic.twitter.com/ILJ7E5dX3j— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 27, 2025 #BREAKING: Israeli aircraft targets vehicle in Tulkarem in the West Bank. Palestinian Ministry of Health: One dead and one injured in Israeli shelling of a car in Tulkarm, West Bank pic.twitter.com/hSJdb1NMpB— World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) January 27, 2025 The IDF performed a targeted airstrike on a vehicle with wanted terrorists in it in Nour Shams (Tulkarm) pic.twitter.com/En78F3ResW— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) January 27, 2025Read Debunking the Gaza ‘genocide’ blood libel won’t dissuade Israel-haters airstrikeAl QassamIDF