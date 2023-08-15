WATCH: Israeli border police kill two terrorists in firefight near Jericho August 15, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-border-police-kill-two-terrorists-in-firefight-near-jericho/ Email Print Israeli Border Police in Judea killed two terrorists who opened fire at them during a counter-terror operation early Tuesday in the Aqabat-Jaber refugee camp near Jericho. מחנה עקבת ג’אבר גיזרת יריחו כוח מיוחד שפעל לסיכול טרור בשטח המחנה חיסל שני מחבלים שסיכנו את הכוח לתיעודים נוספים כנסוhttps://t.co/9XQbLZOpts pic.twitter.com/SLrS1jJwCR — *המעדכן* (@HkmwnSwly) August 15, 2023 JerichoPalestinian AuthorityPalestinian terroristsShooting attack