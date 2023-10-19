WATCH: Israeli drone kills Hamas terror cell in Gaza October 19, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-drone-kills-hamas-terror-cell-in-gaza/ Email Print The IDF released footage of an air strike conducted Thursday by an unmanned aircraft, killing members of a Hamas terrorist cell. An IDF spokesperson said the military has used drones to destroy rocket launchers immediately after they opened fire, identifying the target and attacking in real-time. Dronedronesgaza stripHamasIsraeli drones