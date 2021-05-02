Search

WATCH: Israeli envoy ‘deeply moved by outpouring of support’ from many countries after Meron tragedy

Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. and UN Gilad Erdan thanks President Joe Biden and “ambassadors from multiple countries” for their support following the devastating accident in Meron Thursday night that claimed dozens of lives and injured over a hundred.