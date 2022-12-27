WATCH: Israeli envoy presents credentials to Erdogan – why is Turkey normalizing ties? December 27, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-envoy-presents-credentials-to-erdogan-why-is-turkey-normalizing-ties/ Email Print After over four years of having the post empty, Irit Lillian, Israel’s ambassador to Turkey, has presented her credentials to President Erdogan. In interview with i24NEWS, analyst Ömer Özkizilcik breaks down why Erdogan decided to renormalize relations with Israel. Irit LillianIsrael-Turkey relationsIsraeli-Palestinian conflictRecep Tayyip ErdoganTurkey