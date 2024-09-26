WATCH: Israeli fighter jets strike 100 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon September 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-fighter-jets-strike-100-hezbollah-targets-across-lebanon/ Email Print Airstrikes targeted Hezbollah positions in the Beqaa Valley and southern Lebanon, destroying launchers, weapon depots, and other military installations. מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר, בהכוונת אגף המודיעין ופיקוד הצפון ממשיכים לתקוף הבוקר מטרות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במספר מרחבים בשטח לבנון. בין המטרות שהותקפו, מבנים צבאיים, מחבלים ומחסני אמל”ח של הארגון במספר מרחבים>> pic.twitter.com/izBTMr6cck — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 26, 2024 Good morning, Watch these strikes, 75 targets decimated in the Beqqa and southern Lebanon Hezbollah strongholds. These remind me of the a Gaza strikes early on. pic.twitter.com/wdxVGVvTuL — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 26, 2024 airstrikesBeqaa ValleyHezbollahIAF