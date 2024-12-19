WATCH: Israeli fighter jets strike ports and oil refineries in Yemen

Early Thursday morning, the Israeli Air Force targeted Houthi-controlled ports and oil facilities in Yemen after the terror group launched a ballistic missile, triggering sirens across central Israel.

BREAKING: The Israeli Air Force strikes back! Fighter jets targeted Houthi terrorist strongholds in Yemen after their repeated attacks on Israel.

Fires rage on in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, hours after Israeli airstrikes hit Houthi military sites and power plants overnight, sending massive plumes of smoke visible from miles away.

✈️ Footage from the departure of IAF jets for strikes on Houthi terror targets in Yemen: pic.twitter.com/4pcHwwp2u2

Israeli airstrikes on Sana’a and Hodeidah killed at least 12, according to Houthi media. Fires burned at the Haziz power station, while strikes also hit the Ras Isa oil terminal and Salif port on the Red Sea. pic.twitter.com/MtMgPgj14T

⭕️ IAF fighter jets struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime on the western coast and in inland Yemen.

Over the past year, the Houthi terrorist regime has been operating with the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias in… pic.twitter.com/hYNRstbhxP

