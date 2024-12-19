Search

WATCH: Israeli fighter jets strike ports and oil refineries in Yemen

Early Thursday morning, the Israeli Air Force targeted Houthi-controlled ports and oil facilities in Yemen after the terror group launched a ballistic missile, triggering sirens across central Israel.

