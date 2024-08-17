WATCH: Israeli gold medalist shares emotions of competing while his brother fights in Gaza

Tom Reuveny won gold for Israel in the 2024 Paris Olympics and shared his feelings of winning for his country, community, and family, who are going through their toughest test in decades.

“Winning this medal for my brother meant everything to me.” WATCH: Israeli Olympic champion Tom Reuveny shares his emotions about being in Paris, focused on the Games, while his brother was fighting Hamas in Gaza. Mazal tov Tom for your victory! I am incredibly proud of all… pic.twitter.com/w4JB8IEDu0 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 17, 2024