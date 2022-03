A 28-year-old Palestinian man is in custody after he stabbed an Israeli jogger in Jerusalem on Saturday morning. The victim, a 35-year-old man, was lightly injured. The attack was caught on video.

Full video of today’s terror attack in #Jerusalem (Old City). The perpetrator, a #Palestinian man in his 20’s, savagely stabbing an #Israeli man. Thankfully Israeli security forces were quick to respond. pic.twitter.com/RVGhdIL5GB — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) March 19, 2022